Alot: Injured accused in Jeevangarh village robbery case dies during treatment at Indore

The critically wounded accused was referred to MY Hospital, Indore, where he died during treatment. Officials said that an investigation in the case is underway and a police team has been formed to arrest the other accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One of the accused in the Jeevangarh village robbery case died during treatment at Indore, said SP Abhishek Tiwari. According to complainant Bharat Singh, a Jeevangarh resident, 6-7 miscreants had entered his house on Saturday night with the intention of burglary.

During this, family members woke up and miscreants started attacking them. Hearing the chaos, nearby people came for help and the accused ran away. In an attempt to flee, a member of the robber's gang jumped from the roof of the building and got severely injured. Later, he was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

