Bhopal: ‘Macaulay responsible for exam phobia, stress’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that stress-free effort is necessary for success and one failure doesn’t mean the end of the road.

The Governor was addressing the state level sensitization-cum-orientation programme organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights at the Academy of Administration and Management on Tuesday. Governor distributed copies of the book ‘Exam Warriors, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The role of parents is very important in managing the exam-related stress. It is not fair to thrust your expectations on children. It creates psychological pressure on them. It is also unfair to put the entire burden of providing an education on the teachers, the Governor said.

Describing the Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative of Prime Minister Modi as an unprecedented effort, he urged the children to study ‘Exam Warriors’ and make continuous efforts till their goal is achieved. He appreciated the Commission for creating a conducive environment for the management of anxiety and stress related to examinations.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has said that to eliminate the stress and fear of examinations, it is necessary that importance should be given to knowledge rather than marks. Exam phobia is a big problem. The education system of Lord Macaulay, which focuses on results and not on knowledge, is responsible for this situation. He appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s resolve to end Macaulay's education system through the National Education Policy.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Priyank Kanungo has said that examination stress is a big problem among children. Due to the stress of examinations many children even give up their life, home and education. Following Modi's initiative of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Commission has organised various programmes for stress management of children. The welcome address was given by Devendra More, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Rupali Banerjee Singh, member-secretary of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami, Commissioner Public Instruction Abhay Verma along with teachers, Director of Child Care Institute, especially-abled and school children were present.

Besides, resources persons Dr Jitendra Nagpal from Moolchand Medicity, Delhi and Dr. Sujatha Satpathy, Associate Professor, AIIMS, New Delhi interacted with the children and gave them practical tips on managing exam stress. They asked the children whether they felt scared and tense during examinations. They also suggested an ideal diet for the children during examinations. The programme ended with traditional dance of Bundelkhand Badhai.