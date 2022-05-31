Bhopal: PM Modi is confluence of Gandhi-Patel-Bose, says Chouhan

Narendra Modi with Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday night Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a confluence (Triveni) of three great personalities- Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as per officials.

He was speaking in a conclave in Delhi organised by a TV news channel on Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 8 years in office.

Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done extraordinary and wonderful work in his tenure of 8 years. He has made 'Bharat Mata's Bhaal' proud at the global level."

He said, "Everyone is astonished to see the extraordinary abilities of three great personalities of the country together in Prime Minister Modi. Like Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister made cleanliness a mass movement through public participation. Successfully carried out surgical strikes and air strikes like the intense nationalism of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Following the path of integration of the princely states of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Article 370 was removed from Kashmir."

Along with this, said Chouhan, adding an emotional relationship with the North-East, not only the PM paved the way for development, but also ended separatism.

He said during the tenure of 8 years, the world's outlook towards the country changed due to the efforts made by the PM Prime with determination. India had again been recognized as the vishwa-guru.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi is the man of ideas. Ideas are always present in his mind for how to successfully carry out the works in public interest."

"I have got the privilege of working with Prime Minister Modi for a long time. The journey started with him in the year 1991, when he (PM) became the in-charge of Ekta Yatra and I became the convener of Kesaria Vahani", said the CM.

He said cooperative federalism got a boost due to the PM's efforts. He gave a new dimension to cooperative federalism by forming NITI Aayog in place of the Planning Commission and including all the Chief Ministers in the governing body. The PM regularly held 27 meetings with the Chief Ministers of the states during the Corona crisis.

"With the imagination of Prime Minister Modi, we are celebrating the birthday of every city and village in Madhya Pradesh as Gaurav Diwas. Today Madhya Pradesh is number-1 in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Matri-Vandana Yojana due to the guidance and trust of the PM. Five of the top 20 cleanest cities are in Madhya Pradesh", he added.