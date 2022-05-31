Bhopal: AYUSH department prepares data based health report of 1.6 lakh people; 75 AYUSH villages set up in state

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state AYUSH Department has prepared a data based health survey of 1.6 lakh people under the National AYUSH Mission Scheme of the Central Government.

Besides, 75 AYUSH villages have been established by the Department of AYUSH in the state. The objective of the scheme is to maintain the health of the rural people through AYUSH systems of medicine, according to state government officials.

A health sheet has been prepared for the entire population of each AYUSH village selected by the Department of AYUSH.

After conducting a health survey of 1,60,000 persons of 37,000 families of these villages, the records have been entered in a database software.

On the basis of its analysis, a health level report of the village has been prepared. The future action plan has also been determined for the health of the village.

The main objective of the initiative is to make each AYUSH village free from malnutrition, blood pressure and malaria. The field staff of the department are also spreading health awareness related to pregnant women and child care.

AYUSH department runs various schemes like malnutrition campaigns, anaemia, family welfare and vaccination etc. Yoga camps are also being organised regularly in these villages. In these camps, the villagers are also being made aware about the dietary habits and lifestyles mentioned in the AYUSH systems of medicine, seasonal diseases and their prevention.

Medicinal herbal gardens are also being developed in AYUSH villages and dispensaries by planting useful medicinal plants like Amla, Giloy, Drumstick etc.

The Department of AYUSH is making continuous efforts to make medical services accessible to the common man.

According to reports, it has been approved to establish 22 AYUSH wings and two 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in the state. The construction of 50-bedded AYUSH hospitals in Bhopal which was approved earlier, has almost been completed. It will provide the benefit of a special medical facility of Panchakarma to the general public.