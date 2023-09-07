Janmasthami Special: Dhar’s Amjhera Village Brought Lord Krishna And Rukmini Together

Maa Amka-Zamka temple | Manish Upadhyay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): How many of us know about Lord Krishna link with Amjhera village in Dhar district? Manish Upadhyay of Free Press delved into the scriptures, visited the village and talked to experts to bring out the village’s connection with a major event in Lord Krishna’s life

Everyone is aware that Lord Krishna along with his elder brother Balram and friend Sudama stayed in Avantika, now known as Ujjain, to study 64 arts (Kala) and 14 branches of knowledge (vidya) from Rishi Sandipani.

Everyone is aware of the story that Lord Krishna travelled all the way from Dwarka to Kundanpur village of the then Vidarbha kingdom on the request of its princess Rukmini. At that time the kingdom was ruled by King Bhishmaka.

However, only a few know that the then Kundanpur is the modern day Amjhera village.

Currently Amjhera village falls under Sardarpur Tehsil of Dhar district on Dhar-Manavar Road. Around 85 kms from Indore, the village is full of pristine natural beauty like mountain, cave, lake and pond. The village played a vital role in nation’s freedom struggle too.

Place from where God Krishana took-away Rukmaniji | Manish Upadhyay

Amjhera’s ancient temple -- Amka Jhamka Mataji temple – stands as a mute testimony to the above-mentioned incident of Lord Krishna’s life.

The 52 and 53 Skandha (Chapter) and 10th Adhyay (sub-chapter) of The Srimad Bhagavatam, popularly known as Bhagavata Mahapuran, (one of the 18 Puranas) mentions that princess Rukmini was keen to marry Lord Krishna. While her father and four brothers were amenable, her fifth brother Rukmi opposed it. He fixed Rukmini’s marriage with king of Chedi kingdom Shishupal.

She then sent a letter through a trusted friend informing Lord Krishna that she would visit family goddess Amka Jhamka Mataji temple in Kundanpur before her marriage to Shishupal and urged Him to take her away from there. When Rukmini came out of the temple after offering prayers to family goddess, she saw Lord Krishna waiting in his chariot. She climbed up the chariot, took over the reins of the horses and rode away to Dwarka.

The Srimad Bhagavatam further states that on coming to know of the development, prince Rukmi chased and intercepted the duo at Bhopawar, currently around 15-km from Amjhera. Rukmi eventually lost and Lord Krishna returned to Dwarka with Rukmini. This place exists in present time as well with the same name.

Symbolic chariot | Manish Upadhyay

Free Press visited Amka Jhamka temple and found that it stands true to the description of The Srimad Bhagavatam. Today, a symbolic chariot with horses made of cement stands behind the temple. Temple priest Dinesh Chandra Pandit said that as per legend, as horses gathered pace, the chariot lunged forward with Rukmini and Lord Krishna leaving behind its imprints on the earth. “These imprints are still visible,” he claimed.

Though some experts claim that the temple from where Lord Krishna took away Rukmini is nowadays’ Bulandshahr of UP, it is unfounded as the latter was part of the then Hastinapur kingdom, while Rukmini was princess of Vidarbha kingdom.

Shyamaji Shukla, exponent of The Srimad Bhagavatam |

There is clear mention of the taking-away of Rukmini by Lord Krishna from the Amka-Jhamka Maataji Mandir of Vidarbha region of Dwapar yug in chapter 52 and 53 of The Srimad Bhagavatam popularly known as Bhagavata Mahapuran (one of the 18 Puranas).

-Shyamaji Shukla, exponent of The Srimad Bhagavatam

Dr. Narayan Vyas, ex-Superintendent of ASI |

No archaeological remains of Dwapar yuga have been found around current Amka-Jhamka Mataji mandir of Amjhera so far. However, deep exaction can help us establish the facts.

-Dr. Narayan Vyas, ex-Superintendent of ASI

