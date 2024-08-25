 Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJanmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

The event also featured the traditional "Matki Phod" ceremony, where the children were offered butter and sugar as prasad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a village from every development block across the state will be selected and developed as a ‘Barsana Village’ for promotion of Lord Krishna’s ideals and principles. 

He said along with preserving ancient culture, these villages will also practise organic farming and dairy production for rural development. Additionally, ‘Geeta Bhavan Centers’ will be established in every urban area.

Anand Shivre

In fact, the CM was in Indore on Sunday and attended an event named as "Har Balak Krishna, Har Maa Yashoda" to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. The event is said to be first-of-its-kind as over 5,000 children dressed as Krishna and an equal number of mothers portraying Yashoda, participated in the event in the city. 

Read Also
Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across...
article-image

Anand Shivre

Little Krishna given Makhan-Mishri as prasad

FPJ Shorts
Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In Garden
Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In Garden
Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack
Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack
CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Application For 1130 Positions Begins August 31!
CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Application For 1130 Positions Begins August 31!
'Fake Website': Mumbai University Warns Students Against Fraudulent Admission Activities!
'Fake Website': Mumbai University Warns Students Against Fraudulent Admission Activities!

The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the children and mothers, showering them with flowers and personally cradling the young Krishnas.

X

The event also featured the traditional "Matki Phod" ceremony, where the children were offered butter and sugar as prasad. Gifts were distributed to the children in celebration of Krishna Janmashtami.

The program was attended by several dignitaries, including Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other prominent leaders and officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be...

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be...

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms You Can Use To Sound Cool In Front Of Friends

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms You Can Use To Sound Cool In Front Of Friends

Indore Becomes Central Hub For Urban Design With New IUDI Regional Headquarters

Indore Becomes Central Hub For Urban Design With New IUDI Regional Headquarters

Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across...

Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across...

MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal...

MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal...