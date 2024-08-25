Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be Developed In Madhya Pradesh | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a village from every development block across the state will be selected and developed as a ‘Barsana Village’ for promotion of Lord Krishna’s ideals and principles.

He said along with preserving ancient culture, these villages will also practise organic farming and dairy production for rural development. Additionally, ‘Geeta Bhavan Centers’ will be established in every urban area.

Anand Shivre

गोविंदा आला रे आला...



आज इंदौर में जन्माष्टमी महोत्सव में शामिल होकर 'कण-कण में कृष्ण' की अनुभूति हुई। हाथ में बांसुरी, माथे पर मोर मुकट और अधरों पर मुस्कान लिए नन्हें बाल गोपालों पर पुष्प वर्षा कर, उनके साथ मटकी फोड़ लीला का सहभागी बन एवं उनके हाथों से माखन मिश्री पाकर अद्भुत… pic.twitter.com/Dv5LMltSxA — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 25, 2024

In fact, the CM was in Indore on Sunday and attended an event named as "Har Balak Krishna, Har Maa Yashoda" to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. The event is said to be first-of-its-kind as over 5,000 children dressed as Krishna and an equal number of mothers portraying Yashoda, participated in the event in the city.

Anand Shivre

Little Krishna given Makhan-Mishri as prasad

The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the children and mothers, showering them with flowers and personally cradling the young Krishnas.

X

The event also featured the traditional "Matki Phod" ceremony, where the children were offered butter and sugar as prasad. Gifts were distributed to the children in celebration of Krishna Janmashtami.

The program was attended by several dignitaries, including Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other prominent leaders and officials.