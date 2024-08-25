Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Lord Krishna’s Symposium At Geeta Bhawan; Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Diety Across State | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to establish centres dedicated to Lord Krishna in urban areas across Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Janmashtami.



The chief minister was present in Indore on Sunday and attended a special one-day symposium held at the city's Geeta Bhawan. The event was organised by the Geeta Bhawan Trust and the state's Department of Culture. It began at 9:30 Am and featured the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण एक आदर्श पुत्र, सखा, शिष्य एवं कुशल प्रबंधक थे, भगवान कृष्ण की शिक्षाएं जीवन जीने का सही मार्ग प्रदर्शित करती हैं। आज गीता भवन, इंदौर में "भगवान श्रीकृष्ण पर आधारित एक दिवसीय व्याख्यान माला" कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया।



कार्यक्रम में मेरे साथ कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/jS7AOcQg6z — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 25, 2024

CM presents flute to Lord Krishna

Pintu Namdev

CM Yadav, who was the chief guest, also presented a flute to Lord Krishna during the worship ceremony.

Pintu Namdev

Krishna’s centres would be inspired by Indore’s Geeta Bhawan

During the event, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of Janmashtami and announced plans to establish dedicated centers in urban areas across the state. These centres will focus on promoting discussions and debates about various aspects of Lord Krishna’s life. These new centres would be inspired by the model of Geeta Bhawan and will serve as hubs for the exchange of knowledge on mythological and spiritual topics.

Pintu Namdev

