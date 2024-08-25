 Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)
Sunday, August 25, 2024
article-image
Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Lord Krishna's Symposium At Geeta Bhawan; Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Diety Across State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to establish centres dedicated to Lord Krishna in urban areas across Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The chief minister was present in Indore on Sunday and attended a special one-day symposium held at the city's Geeta Bhawan. The event was organised by the Geeta Bhawan Trust and the state's Department of Culture. It began at 9:30 Am and featured the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

CM presents flute to Lord Krishna

CM Yadav, who was the chief guest, also presented a flute to Lord Krishna during the worship ceremony.

Krishna’s centres would be inspired by Indore’s Geeta Bhawan 

During the event, CM Yadav emphasized the significance of Janmashtami and announced plans to establish dedicated centers in urban areas across the state. These centres will focus on promoting discussions and debates about various aspects of Lord Krishna’s life. These new centres would be inspired by the model of Geeta Bhawan and will serve as hubs for the exchange of knowledge on mythological and spiritual topics.

