Jal Jeevan Mission: Workshop on community-level training concludes in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day community-level training workshop under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) concluded in Garoth town of Mandsaur on Fruday. The training was imparted by Jaipur-based Centre for Development Communication and Studies.

During the workshop, participants were informed about Jal Jeevan Mission, village drinking water and sanitation committee, village action plan, brown water management, water source conservation, monitoring and evaluation, water quality management, education and communication. The resource persons imparted training on regular chlorination, methods of testing water from FTK, management of solid and liquid waste materials, water conservation and promotion activities and others. The objective was to provide tap water to each household through JJM and completed of project within set timeline. On the concluding day, MLA representative Ranjit Singh, municipal chief Rajesh Sethia, district advisor Mukesh Gupta felicitated all participants with certificates. Upendra Singh, director of KRC organization, Satyanarayan Sharma, Vijay Bairagi, member of Implementation Assistant Institute (ISA) chiefly attended training camp.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. It envisages supply of 55 litres of water per person per day to every rural household through household tap connections by 2024.

