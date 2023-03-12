Madhya Pradesh: Jal Jeevan Mission workshop held in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on Jal Jeevan Mission was organised by Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering Department for its officers and employees at Garoth district panchayat hall. MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, district president’s representative Ranjit Singh Chauhan, public department officer Harsh Koll, Jal Nigam manager Dinesh Upadhyay and district CEO Dharmendra Yadav were present.

MLA Devi Lal Dhakad instructed workers to fix the roads in rural areas which were evacuated by the public department to lay drinking water pipelines. He also ordered them to complete their assigned work within a proposed time limit. Notably, crores of rupees are being spent by the government to ensure that everyone gets pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana.

Rs 1, 462 crore water scheme has been approved in Gopalpura village of Garoth. It was told by the sarpanch and secretaries of the gram panchayats that the pipeline in the panchayats is not laid in proportionate order. Due to this, drinking water is getting obstructed. A demand was made from the PHE department to fix it soon.