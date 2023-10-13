Jaipur Terror Conspiracy: NIA Grills Suspects In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated six prime suspects of Jaipur terror attack module in Ratlam. As per reports, NIA is probing the Jaipur bomb blast conspiracy case. The agency on Friday grilled acquaintances of main accused over over Sufa (ISIS-inspired terror group) and its activities. Those called for probing included acquaintances of terrorist conspiracy mastermind Imran.

Earlier, Sufa members were arrested with explosives meant for carrying out terrorist activities in Nimbahera, Rajasthan on March 28, 2022. Later, a joint team of Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and NIA arrested a dozen suspects and terrorists from Ratlam, including mastermind Imran. He was accused of motivating other youths of the area in joining the group. A few months ago, NIA had attached farm house and other properties of Imran in Ratlam. Further investigations are underway.

