Jain Paryushan Parv: No Dashami procession on Anant Chaturdashi in Indore

Indore: The much-awaited procession of Jain society at the conclusion of Paryushan festival was cancelled by the community as a precautionary measure to control coronavirus, on Tuesday.

There were no traditional communal celebrations of the day, due to coronavirus. It is for the first time in 100 years that Digambar Jain community in Indore did not organise the procession, shared community president Narendra Veda.

“The oldest traditional procession is taken out every year from Kanch Mandir, Rajwada, Indore,” Veda said. He added that this procession is taken out on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi at the conclusion of Paryushan festival of Digambar Jain community.

Shwetambar Jain community celebrates Paryushan for 8 days and Digambar Jain community celebrates the same for 10 days.

“On the day of Dashami, especially in all temples, beautiful Mandal Vidhans are decorated with special decorations and jhakiyaan (tableaux) are made to explaining religion, but the tableaux were not taken out this year,” Veda said.