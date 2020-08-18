Old pic of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain goes viral

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain's old picture is currently going viral on the internet.
Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is reportedly engaged to a Delhi-based businessman named Vicky Jain. Ankita and Sushant parted ways back in 2016, while, Jain had proposed to her last year in July. The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress has been actively support the family of her ex-boyfriend in the quest for justice. Meanwhile, a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput kissing the cheeks of Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain is going viral on the internet.
In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other tightly as Sushant gives Vicky a peck on the cheeks. Going by the late actor's hairstyle, the picture was presumably taken during he shoot of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'
Check it out here:
Last week, Lokhande had shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat.
"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say," Ankita wrote, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.
Vicky Jain had reacted to the same and commented, "Hats off Miss Lokhande."
Jain had also requested his followers to join Sushant Singh Rajput's global prayer meet.
