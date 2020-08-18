Old pic of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain goes viral

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain's old picture is currently going viral on the internet.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is reportedly engaged to a Delhi-based businessman named Vicky Jain. Ankita and Sushant parted ways back in 2016, while, Jain had proposed to her last year in July. The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress has been actively support the family of her ex-boyfriend in the quest for justice. Meanwhile, a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput kissing the cheeks of Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain is going viral on the internet.

In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other tightly as Sushant gives Vicky a peck on the cheeks. Going by the late actor's hairstyle, the picture was presumably taken during he shoot of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'

Check it out here: