Jain Community Rath Yatra Today, Traffic Diversion From 5 AM To 3 PM In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have made arrangements for vehicle parking and traffic diversions during the Rath Yatra of 108 chariots by the Jain Samaj on Friday morning.

The Rath Yatra will start at 8 am on Friday. About 25,000 people of Jain Samaj along with 108 chariots and 5 tableaux would participate to participate in the Yatra. The procession will start from Vijay Nagar Square and will pass through Rasoma Square, LIG Square, in front of MIG police station, Patnaipura, Astha Talkies, Bhamori area, Rasoma Square and will end at Vijay Nagar Square. During the procession, diversion and parking arrangements will be as follows-

Read Also Rtd Prof Writes Open Letter To Dean, MGM Releases Arrears In Minutes In Indore

Parking arrangements

-- People coming in vehicles coming from Rajwada and Malhar Ashram will be able to reach Khajrana Square from Palasia Square, Radisson Square from Ring Road and walk towards Vijay Nagar and the vehicles will be parked behind Dastur Delight Garden near Star Square.

---- Devotees coming from Dhar, Khandwa, Rau will be able to use the Bypass Road, park their vehicles in the ground near Dastur Delight Garden and come to Vijay Nagar.

----. Devotees coming from Dewas, Niranjanpur and Banganga will be able to park their vehicles in the ground in Scheme Number 136.

- The devotees coming from Bapat Square and Sukhliya have to park their vehicles in the ground in Scheme Number 136.

- Vehicles of devotees coming from Scheme 74 and 78 will be banned from Hotel Golden Gate Tiraha. The devotees will be able to park their vehicles in the ground in Scheme Number 136 and come for the program.

Diversion arrangement

From 5 am to 3 pm, in view of the traffic pressure, the diversion arrangement of vehicles will be as follows.

--- Entry of vehicles will be completely banned from Radisson Square, Satya Sai Square, Marriott Hotel Square and Rasoma Square towards Vijay Nagar Square. People are requested not to use this route and use a diverted route.

--- All types of heavy vehicles, passenger buses and commercial vehicles will be banned on the procession route.

-- All types of heavy vehicles, passenger buses, commercial and loading vehicles will be banned from Bapat Square towards Vijay Nagar.

-- In view of traffic pressure, the time of diversion can be changed as per the requirement.

--- All devotees participating in the programme are requested to make maximum use of e-rickshaw, city bus, i-bus and public transport to avoid inconvenience.