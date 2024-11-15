Rtd Prof Writes Open Letter To Dean, MGM Releases Arrears In Minutes In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an open letter to Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, retired professor Dr Manohar Bhandari has voiced his frustration over delayed implementation of a government-approved Grade Pay Scheme that he became eligible for in September 2015.

Dr Bhandari, retired from medical college on December 31, 2020, yet nearly two years since an official order was issued on January 10, 2023, authorising his entitlement, the benefits remain unpaid. In his letter, Dr Bhandari highlights the repeated attempts to follow up with the administration, including phone calls, messages, and an in-person meeting with Dr Dixit on July 28, 2023.

When no progress was made, Dr Bhandari escalated the matter to the minister, prompting Dr Dixit to issue a response on August 29, 2023, to both Dr Bhandari and the government. Despite these actions, however, the benefits have yet to be processed.

The agitated doctor also mentioned about High Court order underlining the necessity of timely compliance with pension-related mandates. Meanwhile, MGM Medical College administration released Rs 71,516 as arrear to Dr Bhandari just a few minutes after his letter got viral on social media.

Arrear released, matter was pending with treasury

“We have released an arrear of Rs 71,516 to Dr Bhandari. His matter was pending with the treasury as we had had sent a letter for the same,” Dr Dixit said. However, Dr Bhandari expressed his displeasure over amount released to him and questioned over the calculation of the amount by the medical college and depositing it to his account without his knowledge.