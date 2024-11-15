Solar Man Of India To Lead Indore Climate Mission City Sets 100-Day Course To Reduce Power Usage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans could generate as much as 700 million kgs to 1,000 million kgs of carbon credits in a year if they learn to reduce carbon emission and limit their energy consumption by taking simple and small steps, said ‘Solar Man of India’, Chetan Singh Solanki while talking with Free Press during the MoU signing programme between Indore Municipal Corporation and Energy Swaraj Foundation to launch Indore Climate Mission on Thursday.

Solanki will be in Indore for the entire 100-day journey with his Energy Swaraj Yatra and will lead this mission. The main goal of Indore Climate Mission is to make 300,000 to 500,000 citizens energy literate and reduce electricity consumption by 7-10% across the city.

“When I travel the world I notice that every country wants growth but nobody is noticing that the growth is damaging us. This growth has resulted in climate change in several parts of the world which is concerning and alarming,” he said. “With the support of the people and organisations of Indore, Indore Climate Mission aims to establish Indore as a global leader in climate action by educating citizens in energy, promoting energy conservation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This unique mission is scheduled to launch on November 30, 2024 for 100 days, which will run from December 1, 2024, to March 10, 2025,” he added.

In conclusion, he said, “Only technology and policy will not be enough for getting us healthier atmosphere and would require rock-solid measures to be taken.”

Key activities of ICM

Training programmes on understanding energy 100 climate talks 100 cycle rallies 100 climate chaupals Just Skip It campaign encouraging small daily actions for energy conservation

Mission for sustainable future

Indore has consistently led the way in terms of cleanliness and now with this climate mission we are taking Indore to the next level by addressing the invisible threat of climate change. This mission is not just about reducing emissions but about creating climate-conscious communities for a sustainable future. Pushyamitra Bhargav Mayor, Indore

What if everything is polluted?

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of the modern age. By promoting awareness, community-driven action and behaviour change, we are empowering citizens to take meaningful steps to reduce their impact on the planet. What will we do with growth if we don’t have fresh air to breathe and our soil is damaged? I started this initiative to prevent this scenario Chetan Singh Solanki Professor at IIT Bombay and Founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation