Its Diggy V/s Nath In Indore-5!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a touChoosing one between two can be tough at times. Congress is exactly at this juncture as it has to choose one between two candidates for Indore-5 constituency. The choice is difficult as one has an assurance from Congress heavyweight Digvijaya Singh for the ticket and another is on upbeat following proximity with former chief minister Kamal Nath. Who is going to have a last laugh matter no less than who is going to be left in the lurch?

It’s a catch 22 for Congress in Indore-V.

Selecting the party candidate between Satyanarayan Patel and Swapnil Kothari has become the toughest decision for the party in the state. Both the contenders are not only sailing on their claim of winning the seat but also high on the ‘promise’ from their camps.

While Satyanarayan Patel, the confidante of Digvijaya Singh, strengthening his claims on the basis of his popularity among people and the political experience, Kamal Nath’s confidante Kothari backing his claims with the support of the community, educational background and party’s undertaking of giving chance to new faces.

Moreover, none on them inching a bit to settle less than the party’s ticket from the constituency seat which party has been losing for last three elections.

A senior party leader, wishing anonymity, said that the party leaders are continuously brainstorming on ticket distribution but none of them make it sure about the decision till the name is being announced.

“Kamal Nath has already announced that the party will release its first list of candidates in a couple of days. Name of Indore-V’s candidate will be clear after the announcement. However, both the contenders are preparing for contesting the election at war footings,” the senior leader said.

Patel bats on popularity, religious events

Along with being confident of the ticket from the camp of Digvijaya Singh, Patel bats on his popularity among people and his political experience. Patel has organized many religious events and not even shying to woo the voters of saffron party through programs of famous religious storyteller Pradeep Mishra.

However, losing both legislative assembly elections and LokSabha election can be the hurdle in his race to the ticket.

New face, clean image, and community support add on for Kothari

Not only being the confidante of MPCC chief Kamal Nath, Kothari has also taken up the religious route to make his place among the people. He had organized various religious events and even distributed rukraksh’s door to door to woo the residents.

He also has a penetration in educational fraternity and also hold a good image among the Jain community.

However, he might stumble upon the identity crisis in his way to be on the party’s official candidate seat.