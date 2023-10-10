Indore: Action Against Defacement Of Property Begins

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration swung into action in cases of defacement of public and private property as soon as the Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the schedule of Assembly Elections-2023 by the Election Commission of India. In case of defacement of property, an FIR will be lodged with the police against the person concerned.

Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has asked all concerned to effectively follow the Model Code of Conduct. He instructed the officials of Indore Municipal Corporation, chief municipal officers of all urban bodies of the district and chief executive officers of District Panchayats to take action to remove defacement of property from their area and submit compliance report.

FP Photo

The collector appealed to the common citizens that no person should deface property. In case of defacement of property, an FIR will be lodged with the police against the person concerned and fine and punitive action will also be taken. The government staff has been directed to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Defacement of Property Act. Government properties should not be defaced in any way, while no banner, poster or wall writing can be done on private property without the permission of the building owner.

Read Also MP POLLS: Admin Acquires All Rest Houses Of Indore

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)