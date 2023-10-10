MP POLLS: Admin Acquires All Rest Houses Of Indore 

Jagran Josh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T has issued orders to acquire all rest houses of the district under the Representation of People Act 1951.

According to the order issued, Residency Kothi, Circuit House, Old Rest House, Central Public Works Department Guest House, Soybean Research Center Guest House, Maan Project Guest House, NHDC Scheme No. 78 Vishram Bhawan, Van Mandal Guest House Navratan Bagh, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution company's Guest House at Polo Ground, HRDC Guest House of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and State Bank of India Guest House at Manik Bagh Road and rest houses located at Sanwer, Depalpur, Mhow and Hatod of the district have been acquired.

The controlling officers of the rest house buildings will ensure compliance with the rules and instructions. They have been instructed that the rest houses will not be used for political activities. The election model code of conduct will have to be followed in the rest house premises. The rest house will not be allotted to anyone else without the permission of the District Magistrate. Electricity, drinking water, cleanliness, necessary furniture and crockery and other arrangements related to cook and staff of the rest room will be ensured by the controlling officer in the premises. It will be mandatory to follow the guidelines given by the district magistrate and issued from time to time. Sub-divisional magistrates will ensure necessary arrangements at rest houses in their respective areas through the concerned controller.

