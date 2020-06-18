International Yoga Day 2020: Special session for transgender in Indore

Indore: Yoga is not just a fitness routine but a lifestyle and extending this way of life to transgender community, trainer Krishna Mishra will organise a special yoga training session International Day of Yoga.
International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. In this initiative to spread the knowledge of yoga to transgender community, an online event will be organised. More than 50 community members from different parts of the country have already registered to attend the session.
Sharing why he chose to organise the event, Mishra said, “Trans community has been accepted and given a place in Indian society, but still they often lag behind in social and cultural participation.”
He explained yoga is more than a fitness way, it is a way of life. “This way of life termed as yoga means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.” He added that struggling with body and image issues, most community members lack understanding of even themselves.
“It takes a lot of time to understand and accept themselves, which is where yoga can help them become content,” Mishra said.
