International Yoga Day 2020: Special session for transgender in Indore

Sharing why he chose to organise the event, Mishra said, “Trans community has been accepted and given a place in Indian society, but still they often lag behind in social and cultural participation.”

He explained yoga is more than a fitness way, it is a way of life. “This way of life termed as yoga means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.” He added that struggling with body and image issues, most community members lack understanding of even themselves.

“It takes a lot of time to understand and accept themselves, which is where yoga can help them become content,” Mishra said.