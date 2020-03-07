International Women's Day 2020: Neemuch girl gives wings to her dreams; chosen for IAF’s flying branch

Neemuch: While growing up, like any other girl she had dreamt of getting a good job after finishing her studies. However, role of Indian Air Force in rescue operations during 2013 Uttarakhand floods changed her mind and she decided to join the Indian Air force (IAF) to serve the country.

Daughter of a tea seller, 24-year-old Anchal Gangwal became the only student from the state to be selected to the flying branch of prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF). A resident of Neemuch, Aanchal’s biggest dream is to become a fighter pilot.

She is among five girls in the country to have been selected for the high-profile job. This year, over six lakh aspirants applied against 22 posts. Out of them only five girls were selected.

Anchal would report at Secunderabad on June 30 and later join Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal. After undergoing a year’s training, she would be formally commissioned in the IAF.

“I have been cherishing this dream ever since I witnessed how our forces carried out rescue operations in Uttarakhand at the time of natural disaster and saved thousands of lives,” said Anchal, who is currently posted as labour inspector in Mandsaur.

Anchal, after completing her degree, appeared in Vyapam exam and landed job of labour inspector. Meanwhile, Anchal who always wanted to join Indian Air Force took coaching in Indore to crack Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).

Narrating her journey from village girl to the girl who is all set to join Air Force, Anchal said that she started preparation for AFCAT while pursuing graduation. Before this, she appeared in Services Selection Board (SSB) five times and tasted success in her sixth attempt.