International Women's Day 2020: Meet Dr Majiziya Bhanu, a hijab-clad powerlifter from Kerala who breaks the shackles of patriarchy

Majiziya, who is also a dental surgeon, says that for Muslim athletes to convince and clarify certain points to both the rigid factions is almost impossible, given how blinded partisans from each perspective are by their respective certainties.

“I was once asked during a competition if I were from the moon,” Majiziya chuckled while giving an example of how people made offensive comments revolving around her hijab (headscarf). She adds that handling ‘negative comments’ over her hijab from the trolls she knew were nothing good in life except for mocking ‘wasn’t painful’ and were ‘laughable at best’.

“I felt the real pinch when one of my relatives tried to stop me and said, ‘yeh mazhab ke mutabiq sahi nahi hai’ (What you’re doing isn’t right according to the scriptures).”

“It was an extremely odd scenario,” she recalls.

“On one hand I was always encouraged by my parents to respect the elders, but on the other, they also encouraged me to always stand by my belief, come what may.”

At that moment when a young Majiziya was being indoctrinated by her relatives to drop out of boxing and powerlifting classes and shun sports completely, she realised how important it was to speak out and make people aware of her perspective. “It created a feud within me as I couldn’t put my vision in front of my relatives.”

Majiziya studied in an Islamic school, and as is the case with majority of girls who hail from small villages, she was ‘shy’ and ‘introvert’ growing up.

“But it changed soon,” Majiziya said in an ambitious tone. “And that’s one of the perks when you follow your heart, you become bold and confident; my interest in combat sports helped it boost further.”

Being a woman, especially one who stands firm on her principles and sports a hijab, it became imperative for Majiziya to become vocal and make sure next time someone engaged in a debate with her, she had the answers ready.

“I then watched tons of Serena Williams and Mary Kom videos, learnt a thing or two on how a powerful woman should carry herself. These two became templates of my approach to the world as I too wanted to be my own commander.”