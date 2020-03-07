International Women's Day 2020: From Nita Ambani to Preity Zinta, 5 sports team owners who redefine the term 'Boss Lady'

With International Women's Day right around the corner, we emphasise on how women are no less than men as Juhi Chawla said: "Women are born empowered."

Women are branching out their expertise on many grounds. While there are many Indian female achievers, very few get into the world of managing sports teams.

Here are 5 Indian women who own famous sports teams.

#1 Nita Ambani - Mumbai Indians (Indian Premier League)

Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation which is a group of the multi-billion dollar Reliance Industries Limited.

Nita has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with husband Mukesh Ambani, and proved to us that women are no less.

Among many initiatives taken under her guidance, Nita's forte has been sports. That explains her co-ownership of Mumbai Indians - the four-time champions of the IPL.

She also undertook many initiatives to scout talented young footballers and train them.

Many unprivileged women became self-reliant through Nita's initiatives and speaking about the same, she said: "It is time for action. Together let’s make that dream real."