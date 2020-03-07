International Women's Day 2020: Why a Serena Williams' success rankles the patriarchy far more than Roger Federer's

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are considered to be three of the greatest male players in the open era. Their record speaks for itself. Federer was 22 when he won his first grand slam, Djokovic 21, and Nadal 19. As a result, barring a few Grand Slams and Olympic Games, each big tennis final has one of these three players in it, even today.

When you look at the women’s tennis game, however, barring Serena Williams, who dominated the sport for nearly two decades, most of the women players have had healthy competition between them to be the second best.

And then you look at the ages. Serena won her first major Grand Slam when she was 18, Maria Sharapova was 17, and Martina Hingis was 16.

Given these contrasting age gaps, one would obviously ask: do professional sportswomen peak earlier than men, and retire early?

If you look at the numbers above, that may seem the case.

However, it is not.

Sports scientist Shyamal Vallabhjee tells The Free Press Journal that most of the athletes be it in cricket, tennis and football play game rather than sport. “Physiology may play a role in your success in a game of tennis or cricket and a 15-year-old Coco Gauff may beat Venus Williams, but in sports it’s a whole new ball game,” he explains.

When we asked the difference between a game and sport, Vallabhjee says that in a game that can be competitive, physiology becomes an important factor. However, he says, in a sport like marathon running, there arises a need to practice continuously to get your body tuned. “In case of people participating in triathlons, it’s going to be difficult for them to complete such an event at such a young age. They need to attune their bodies – irrespective of gender to run such long distances, and this ability develops over time.”

The gender problem

While Vallabhjee’s explanation makes perfect sense in the scheme of things, general perception of successful women athletes still leaves a poor taste in the mouth. When Serena Williams was consistently winning, there were plenty of snide remarks about her physique.

According to this piece, for as long as she has been in the public eye, Serena has worked hard to assert her femininity. In 2015, Harry Potter author JK Rowling slammed a man who called Serena Williams was ‘built like a man’ following her sixth Wimbledon win.

Incidentally, one never hears complaints about a Michael Phelps' or Usain Bolt's physique or the genetic advantage they have over their competitors.