International Women’s Day 2020: Shooting legend Anjali Bhagwat continues hitting the bull’s eye

Anjali Bhagwat, one of India’s most successful shooter on the global stage, today focuses on making champions and giving back to the sport that made her a household name.

Bhagwat is one of the few players that has played the role of an athlete and a coach. The role of coaching youngsters isn’t surprising because Bhagwat spent nearly 70 per cent of the time training herself in her early days as a professional shooter.

On occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, Bhagwat spoke to Free Press Journal on her journey and the road ahead. “My Priority is for self-respect which every woman should value and protect. Women’s lives are equally important in a family. Every woman should pursue at least one of her passion in life and that will open all the doors for her,” she said.

She also addressed a number of factors that have played an important role

On Coaching

70% my career as an active shooter was without a coach. Also, shooting wasn’t as professional in India as it is today. Eventually, Sanjay Chakravarthy was a mentor to me and taught me the importance of being a good athlete. Being a shooter himself, he made me understand the basics to set a good foundation for five years. After that, Laszlo Szucsak came on board and that was the beginning of my journey towards international fame. Laszlo is responsible for my psychological training and Sir Vishraj Bhamu he taught me a lot of yoga and mental fitness. I have used these to teach people who are beginning their careers as shooters.

Getting into shooting...

I was introduced to shooting through NCC. It is a different sport and it is more of how one delivers as it all depends on the individual. I was fascinated by the gear worn by shooters. I got addicted to shooting

Commonwealth Games...

Commonwealth Games are the base for winning a medal and it’s a morale booster for athletes. When we dominated at the Asian Games, it was a high for the Indian shooting team. However, the CWG is a good stepping-stone for the shooters, and it’s sad that shooting isn’t part of the next CWG in London. However, I am glad that the Indian Rifle Association has raised the issue.

On the past and present

The infrastructure is better than it was when we were training. We have a good range in different places all around the country. Senior shooters are getting into coaching, and this has helped many talented shooters.

On her friend and rival Galkina Lioubov

She is a great athlete and during our professional rivalry, we became great friends. She is down to earth and always ready to help. She taught me the importance of being calm and collected during the finals of a tournament. I am a big fan of hers.

Making a comeback

The thought has crossed my mind. I am 32, and it’s not exactly retirement age. I can take part in competitive shooting events. However, I love training youngsters and see them winning medals.

On the future generation of shooters

Patience is the weapon to succeed in life. The present generation wants quick success and lack patience. One has to turn professional to be a complete athlete; money is just a part of it. If one works hard, everything falls into place