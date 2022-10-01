International Senior Citizens Day today; Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission to interact with centenarian voter

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Senior Citizen’s Day on Saturday, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey will interact with a voter in the district who has completed 100 years, through video conferencing, from New Delhi.

According to instruction from the office of chief electoral officer of the state, on International Senior Citizen Day on October 1, all voters who are above 100 years are to be honoured. The ceremony is being organised at the district level in the NIC room at collector’s office from 11.30 am. The programme will be held in the presence of senior social worker Janak Palta and former cricket player Amay Khurasia. Reena Malviya, zilla panchayat president, and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya will also be present.

In the programme, the election commission of India will connect with chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, New Delhi through video conferencing. Together they will interact with Bhagat Singh, who is over 100 years old.

Seven voters of the district who are above 100 years will be honoured in the programme. The duty of officers has also been fixed to bring all these voters to the venue and drop them back home after the ceremony.

Special Jansunvai for senior citizens today

A special Jansunvai will be organised at collector’s office from 11.30 am, wherein cases related to senior citizens would be heard. Health check-ups of elderly people would be done and they would be given free medicines by the Red Cross.