International football player from Sardarpur, Jyoti Chauhan becomes Madhya Pradesh Football Association brand ambassador

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jyoti Chauhan, a promising International football player from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district appointed as the Madhya Pradesh Football Association's brand ambassador.

Notable, Jyoti comes from a poor family and her appointment brought great enthusiasm among many tribal girls here in the tribal-dominating area who wanted to follow in her footstep.

Jyoti Chauhan is currently playing for Dinomi Duke Club in Croatia, Europe. Earlier, Jyoti participated in the Indian Women's Football Camp three times.

She brought laurel to the state participating in the country's biggest football tournament Indian Women's League (IWL). She played for the country's biggest club, Gokulam Kerala.

Not only this, she represented Madhya Pradesh 12 times in the national tournament.

Born in a poor family and lost her father at an early age, Jyoti strived hard to achieve her goal both on-field and off-field, and her hard work pays off.

Notably, Free Press highlighted her achievement on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, SDM Rahul Chauhan, SDOP Ashutosh Patel, assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Supriya Bisen, sports coach Shailendra Pal have congratulated Jyoti on being appointed as the brand ambassador of the Football Association.