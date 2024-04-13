Inter-State Drug Racket Busted: 283 Kg Poppy Husk Worth ₹50L Seized In Mandsaur, 2 Held

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another major success against border smuggling networks amidst the ongoing war against drugs, police have busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket with the arrest of two paddlers and seizure of 283 kgs of poppy husk worth Rs 50 lakh.

Following the directives of SP Anurag Sujania, the campaign against drug trafficking and addiction was launched ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Acting on a tip-off, Malhargarh police intercepted a tractor near Bhensakheda village, on Bhensakheda Mataji Road on Saturday. During checking, police recovered 283.5 kg of CPS Dodachura (poppy husk) from the tractor.

Two individuals, Yuvraj Singh Sisodia (21) and Ashok Patidar (35), hailing from Lalpura under Ranthajna Pratapgarh police station, Rajasthan, were arrested for possessing 283.5 kg of poppy husk without necessary documents.

The contraband, valued at over Rs 42 lakh in the international market, along with a tractor trolley worth Rs 7 lakh was seized. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act with Malhargarh police station. further investigations were underway to determine the sources of the contraband.

Notably, poppy husk, or dodachura, is the remains of the poppy capsule after opium is extracted and the seeds (khuskhus) are removed