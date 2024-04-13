 Bhopal: Hyderabad’s Painters Display Works At ‘From Matter to Meaning’; Poetry Recitation By Poet
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three young artistes from Hyderabad have showcased their artworks at the gallery of the Alliance Française de Bhopal.

It was part of the eight-day group exhibition ‘From Matter to Meaning’ which began on Friday.

Artist Dawat Satish creates social commentaries on his canvas Applying environmental imagery the artist creates pointers at human fallacies and negligence. He reconstructs social issues that impact contemporary life. .

"My works are not sophisticated and I consciously hinge my art to animism where the larger beauty of 'love' connected us all to the universal spirit,” he said. Another artist, Maredu Ramu’s works represent a jungle of materialism and moral optimism. The route will have to be decided by the viewer who will carry back their experiences and feelings.

Artist Harirathan Shinde belongs to this new genre of art which demands skills, concept and a good dollop of humour. Taking off from the Mughal miniatures the artist composes imagery to curate a dialogue of the opposites.

"I always visualise the various elements in my way to alter and recompose them.” Besides, a poetry reading by the eminent poet and cardiac surgeon Shirish Dhoble from Indore was also held. He has published three poetry books . He has also been awarded the Bharat Bhushan Agarwal prize.

