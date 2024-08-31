Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialists of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have stated that various steps are taken from time to time by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to promote the MSME sector, but banks do not pay any attention to the financial needs of this promising sector.

About 300 cases like Mudra Loan etc. are pending before the banks and new entrepreneurs are facing trouble due to the non-availability of loans. The industrialists presented their grievances and demands in the ‘Town Hall Meeting’ organised by RBI, Bhopal Circle here on Friday. The objective of the meeting was to know the problems of the industrialists of the MSME sector and resolve them.

On this occasion, Hemant Kumar Soni, GM of RBI Bhopal, Roshni Hajela assistant GM of RBI and senior officials of State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank also shared their experiences in the workshop. Entrepreneurs of the MSME sector participated in the programme. Tarun Vyas, secretary of the Association of Industries of MP (AIMP), presented the grievances of the industrialists. AIMP officials handed over a report to RBI GM Soni regarding the problems and suggestions of industrialists and customers in banking practices and said that if MSMEs are to be strengthened, their problems should be resolved within the stipulated time frame.

On behalf of the Rolling Mill Association, Satish Mittal also gave a report to the RBI officials and requested immediate action on it. AIMP’s former president Pramod Dafaria raised the issue of reducing the rate of interest for MSMEs and not collecting stamp duty again. Anil Paliwal, Manish Chaudhary, Swadesh Sharma and others were also present during the meeting. GM of RBI Bhopal Soni, informed the participants in detail about the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises sector in the overall economic environment and the important role of banks in the development of this sector.