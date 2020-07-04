Indore’s smart meter scheme to be replicated in other cities

Indore: Energy secretary and Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company chairman Akash Tripathi here on Saturday dubbed smart meter scheme “a huge success” and stated that the scheme will be followed in other cities of the state also.
“The smart meter system implemented in the city has not only checked the line losses and power pilferage but also increased revenue of the West Discom,” said Tirpathi while addressing a meeting at pologround office of West Discom.
Vikas Narwal, Managing Director of West Discom was also present.
Tripathi said that proactive action will have to be taken for timely redressal of consumer grievances, reducing line losses, revenue collection and to obtain good feedback from consumers.
“For that target-based action plan is required,” he added.
Vikas Narwal said that the smart meters has increased revenue collection comparatively and helped the company in successfully checking power theft.
He said radio frequency smart meters would now be installed in every feeder of Mhow, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone from August.
After the meeting Tripathi and Narwal also visited the state-of-the-art control room of the smart meter and got detailed information about the working method.
