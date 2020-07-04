Indore’s smart meter scheme to be replicated in other cities

Indore: Energy secretary and Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company chairman Akash Tripathi here on Saturday dubbed smart meter scheme “a huge success” and stated that the scheme will be followed in other cities of the state also.

“The smart meter system implemented in the city has not only checked the line losses and power pilferage but also increased revenue of the West Discom,” said Tirpathi while addressing a meeting at pologround office of West Discom.

Vikas Narwal, Managing Director of West Discom was also present.

Tripathi said that proactive action will have to be taken for timely redressal of consumer grievances, reducing line losses, revenue collection and to obtain good feedback from consumers.