Indore’s senior artist receives national award in Mumbai





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior artist of Indore received a prestigious National Award in Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, for his contribution in the art on Saturday.

Senior artist Parvez Ahmed received the award at the 130th All India Art Exhibition organized by Bombay Art Society. His Artwork will be presented in Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.

Along with this, his artworks are being presented in the gallery for three-days from Saturday onwards. His artworks will be available for the public till Monday evening in the gallery.

“I have been working constantly to spread my idea and vision of the world through art at National as well as International Level since the last 40 years,” Ahmed said. He added that art means love to him, which enables him to see the best version of the world possible.

“Art is a blessing and I am grateful to have it in my life,” Ahmed said.

Recently, he also received an award at Akm International Art Exhibition, Punjab, for his commendable artworks.

Ahmed has 21 National and 4 International Reputed Art Awards in his achievement closet. He has participated in more than 150 competitions, solo and group shows held at National and International Level.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:35 PM IST