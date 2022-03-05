Indore: TET from today, 11 centres set up in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (Category-3) being conducted by Professional Examination Board is going to commence on Saturday.

This exam will continue till March 26. For the first time, jammers have been installed at all examination centres so that students could not use any device for cheating during exam. The exam will continue without any gap barring holidays on Holi and Rangpanchami.

This exam will be held in 16 cities including Indore. More than 10 lakh candidates will appear in the online mode of exam.

As many as 11 centres have been set up in Indore. The coordinator of the exam in Indore is collector Manish Singh, the co-coordinator is additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma and nodal officer is Dr MD Somani.

This time there will be three levels of verification for the exam. Thumb impression will be taken and ID proofs will be sought. The examiners will also match Aadhar card numbers. Iris verification will be done for those whose fingerprints cannot be taken. Only transparent pen and water bottle will be allowed inside the exam hall.

5000 teachers to be recruited

Around 5000 primary school teachers will be recruited in schools under School Education Department and Tribal Department.

150 multiple choice questions will be asked in the exam. The medium of paper will be English and Hindi. Each question will bear 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:14 AM IST