 Indore’s Palak Sharma Leads Indian Contingent At Asian Diving Championship, Dedicates Performance To Late Grandfather
Indore's Palak Sharma Leads Indian Contingent At Asian Diving Championship, Dedicates Performance To Late Grandfather

Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Asian Diving Championship has begun in the Guangzhou province of China. Athletes from almost all south east asian countries are participating in the event. Leading the Indian contingent is Indore's Palak Sharma.

Sharma, who is an accomplished diver with over 50 medals at national and international events, has been passionate about swimming since she was eight years old. At the age of 12, she began her journey as an athlete.

According to information, 2018 was Palak Sharma's debut in the diving world and it began with her winning medals at national junior competition. Since then, she is undefeated and has won at least one medal in every competition she took part in. Her impressive tally includes 4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze at international competitions, along with 29 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze at national events.

Despite her young age, Palak has earned several accolades, including the Prime Minister's National Child Award (2021) and Madhya Pradesh's Eklavya Award (2022). She is also the brand ambassador for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Just five days before the championship, Palak lost her grandfather but chose to compete. She shared, "My grandfather was dear to me, and I aim to win a medal in his honor. If legends like Sachin Tendulkar can perform after a personal loss, so can I."

