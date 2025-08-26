 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Mhow On Aug 26; Indore Officials Review Preparation For Transit Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Mhow On Aug 26; Indore Officials Review Preparation For Transit Visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Mhow On Aug 26; Indore Officials Review Preparation For Transit Visit

It was informed in the meeting that the defence minister would arrive on Tuesday evening and go directly to Mhow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the visit of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and top army brass, the officials here reviewed the preparations on Monday.

A meeting of administrative officials, police and other related departments was held at the conference hall of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. ADM Roshan Rai presided over the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the defence minister would arrive on Tuesday evening and go directly to Mhow.

Read Also
Operation ‘Weedout’: Weed Is Costlier Then Heroin, Say Officials; DRI Seized Around 54 Kg Of...
article-image

The next morning he would depart for New Delhi from the city airport. ADM Rai directed that all preparations should be completed for the visit. The meeting discussed arrangements like transportation, accommodation, security etc.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane
Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane
Gameskraft Backs Out, Drops Legal Challenge To New Online Gaming Act, 2025
Gameskraft Backs Out, Drops Legal Challenge To New Online Gaming Act, 2025
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video
Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Official sources said that the city visit would be in transit, as Singh would leave for Mhow from the airport itself and the same would be followed for return to Delhi. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh August 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Neemuch-Mandsaur, Drizzle To...

Madhya Pradesh August 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Neemuch-Mandsaur, Drizzle To...

Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh

Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh

No Relief For 13% On-Hold Candidates, MPPSC Tells SC; Commission Says Plea Based On Wrong...

No Relief For 13% On-Hold Candidates, MPPSC Tells SC; Commission Says Plea Based On Wrong...

Study Reveals Acute Shortage Of Psychiatrists In Indore Division

Study Reveals Acute Shortage Of Psychiatrists In Indore Division

Indore: Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Death Threats

Indore: Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Death Threats