Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Mhow On Aug 26; Indore Officials Review Preparation For Transit Visit

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the visit of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and top army brass, the officials here reviewed the preparations on Monday.

A meeting of administrative officials, police and other related departments was held at the conference hall of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. ADM Roshan Rai presided over the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the defence minister would arrive on Tuesday evening and go directly to Mhow.

The next morning he would depart for New Delhi from the city airport. ADM Rai directed that all preparations should be completed for the visit. The meeting discussed arrangements like transportation, accommodation, security etc.

Official sources said that the city visit would be in transit, as Singh would leave for Mhow from the airport itself and the same would be followed for return to Delhi.