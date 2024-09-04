 Indore's MY Hospital Gets Monthly 20 Cases Of 'Virtual Autism' Among Children; Experts Warn Of Excessive Screen Time
Indore's MY Hospital Gets Monthly 20 Cases Of 'Virtual Autism' Among Children; Experts Warn Of Excessive Screen Time

It is more prevalent in kids of IT professionals as they spend less time with their wards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A growing number of children are being diagnosed with "virtual autism," a concerning condition linked to the excessive use of digital devices like smartphones, TVs, and tablets. The issue is particularly prevalent among children of IT professionals, where work commitments prevent parents from spending adequate time with their children.

At MY Hospital's physiotherapy department, approximately 20 children affected by this condition are treated every month. Experts warn that these children, typically between the ages of two to six years, often exhibit behaviours that mimic the characters they see in digital media. They struggle with social interaction, prefer isolation, display heightened aggression, and engage in repetitive behaviors like thumb-sucking.

Dr. Manish Goyal, the head of the Physiotherapy department, explains that virtual autism leads to significant delays in social and emotional development, as children become more engrossed in their digital world. "Children start to blur the lines between reality and the digital content they consume, often imitating animated characters," he said. 

The rising cases in Indore highlight the urgent need for parents to reduce their children's screen time and encourage more outdoor and social activities. Early intervention, through therapy and increased family interaction, can help mitigate the effects of this condition.

