 VIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh Punishment By New Teacher; MLA Arif Masood Reaches Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh Punishment By New Teacher; MLA Arif Masood Reaches Spot

VIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh Punishment By New Teacher; MLA Arif Masood Reaches Spot

The students held a demonstration against their new teacher, Varsha Jha, who was appointed only a month ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary School staged a sit-in protest against a newly-appointed school teacher in Bhopal on Wednesday. Hundreds of girls gathered at the campus and raised slogans, seeking action against her.

The students held a demonstration against their new teacher, Varsha Jha, who was appointed only a month ago. Though after much pressure due to the protest, she has sought apology from the students.

MLA Arif Masood also reached the spot after one of the girls fainted during the protest and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Crocodiles Roaming With Prey In Floodwaters Is From South Africa's Kimberley, Not Vadodara
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
Indian Paint Stocks Surge As Crude Oil Prices Plummet; Indigo Paints Leads With 5.21%
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Read Also
24-Year-Old Man Dies Of Silent Heart Attack While Waiting Outside Doctor's Place In Madhya Pradesh's...
article-image

'Tumhari aukat hai school mein padhne ki?'

The students have accused the teacher of giving them harsh punishments. One of them said in case students get a bit late in reaching the school, they are made to stand out in the sun for hours. "Even if we arrive five minutes late, the teacher does not allow us to enter the class. She makes us stand out in the ground for one to two hours. Some students have even fainted due to the extreme heat."

The students also alleged that the teachers force them to clean the floor and the ground. Sharing the students' ordeal, Vaishnavi, from class 11, said "Ma'am humse class mein safai karwati hain, ground par ghaas katwati hain, pathar uthwati hain. Fir humse bolti hain ki tumhari school mein padhne ki aukaat hai kya" (Our teacher makes us clean the campus, cut the garden. She even asks if we can afford to study in a school).

Read Also
Bhopal Street Food Special: From Flavourful Dabeli To Pizza Sandwich, Top 6 Places To Enjoy Roadside...
article-image

Director assures action; Teacher seeks apology

The school management has urged the girls to call off the protest and join the classes, ensuring the required action. Director of Madhya Pradesh Open School Board PR Tiwari has sought one-month time, stating they will fix everything in place. "We have sent the accused teacher on official leave. We will redress all the grievances of the students."

Seeing the raging students and pressure from the management, accused teacher Jha has apologised to the girls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh...

VIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh...

Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, Nath, VD...

Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, Nath, VD...

VIDEO: Jabalpur Medical College Staff's Car Catches Sudden Fire; Driver's Timely Jump Saves Him

VIDEO: Jabalpur Medical College Staff's Car Catches Sudden Fire; Driver's Timely Jump Saves Him

Teacher's Day 2024: Free Entry To IGRMS For Teachers & Their Family Members On Teachers' Day

Teacher's Day 2024: Free Entry To IGRMS For Teachers & Their Family Members On Teachers' Day

Madhya Pradesh Ex-Minister Bhupendra Singh, MLA Nirmala Sapare Face-To-Face Over Formation Of Bina...

Madhya Pradesh Ex-Minister Bhupendra Singh, MLA Nirmala Sapare Face-To-Face Over Formation Of Bina...