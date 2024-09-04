VIDEO: 'Ma'am Humse Ghaas Katwati...' Students Of Bhopal's Sarojini Naidu Govt School Protest Harsh Punishment By New Teacher; MLA Arif Masood Reaches Spot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Higher Secondary School staged a sit-in protest against a newly-appointed school teacher in Bhopal on Wednesday. Hundreds of girls gathered at the campus and raised slogans, seeking action against her.

The students held a demonstration against their new teacher, Varsha Jha, who was appointed only a month ago. Though after much pressure due to the protest, she has sought apology from the students.

MLA Arif Masood also reached the spot after one of the girls fainted during the protest and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)

#WATCH | Students Of Sarojini Naidu Government Girls School In Bhopal Stage Protest Over Harsh Punishments, Accuse Teachers Of Forcing Them To Clean The Class And Ground #MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews pic.twitter.com/w0r7i9vZwG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 4, 2024

'Tumhari aukat hai school mein padhne ki?'

The students have accused the teacher of giving them harsh punishments. One of them said in case students get a bit late in reaching the school, they are made to stand out in the sun for hours. "Even if we arrive five minutes late, the teacher does not allow us to enter the class. She makes us stand out in the ground for one to two hours. Some students have even fainted due to the extreme heat."

The students also alleged that the teachers force them to clean the floor and the ground. Sharing the students' ordeal, Vaishnavi, from class 11, said "Ma'am humse class mein safai karwati hain, ground par ghaas katwati hain, pathar uthwati hain. Fir humse bolti hain ki tumhari school mein padhne ki aukaat hai kya" (Our teacher makes us clean the campus, cut the garden. She even asks if we can afford to study in a school).

Director assures action; Teacher seeks apology

The school management has urged the girls to call off the protest and join the classes, ensuring the required action. Director of Madhya Pradesh Open School Board PR Tiwari has sought one-month time, stating they will fix everything in place. "We have sent the accused teacher on official leave. We will redress all the grievances of the students."

Seeing the raging students and pressure from the management, accused teacher Jha has apologised to the girls.