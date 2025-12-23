Bhopal News: National Highways Authority of India To Plant 81,000 Saplings For MP’s First 10-Lane Road At Ayodhya Bypass | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday announced a large-scale compensatory plantation drive as part of Ayodhya Bypass widening project, under which around 81,000 saplings will be planted to offset the felling of 7,871 trees.

The project will transform the existing four-lane bypass into Madhya Pradesh’s first 10-lane road, aimed at improving traffic flow, road safety, and long-term urban mobility in Bhopal.

Ayodhya Bypass currently has a designed capacity of about 40,000 vehicles per day but handles nearly 45,000 daily. Traffic from rapidly expanding residential colonies merges directly onto the bypass, increasing congestion and accident risks. NHAI has identified three major black spots on this stretch, which will be eliminated under the new design. Officials said the upgraded corridor has been planned to manage projected traffic volumes until 2050.

Nearly 5,000 of the trees to be felled are timber grade. After revising the original proposal, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) granted permission for limited tree felling, subject to strict compensatory measures.

Compensatory plantation

A total of 81,000 saplings will be planted at various locations in and around Bhopal. Ten thousand saplings will be planted along both sides of Ayodhya Bypass through re-densified avenue plantations with shade-bearing and fruit-bearing species. Over 61,000 saplings will be planted on revenue forest land in Jhirnia and Jagariyapur, which will be developed into forest zones. Another 10,000 saplings will be planted in coordination with Bhopal Municipal Corporation on land provided in parks, vacant plots, and roadsides.

Previous plantation success

During the last monsoon season, approximately 50,000 saplings were planted by NHAI using the Miyawaki technique near Jharnia village, close to Sonkatch toll plaza. These have now grown to a height of 10–12 feet.

Officials on revised plan

DevanshNuwal, NHAI’s Project Director, said the revised plan significantly reduces tree felling while ensuring public safety and environmental protection.