 Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Vigilant passenger shares photo of driver talking on mobile phone on social media

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vigilant passenger's quick action led to an iBus driver paying a hefty fine after being caught talking on a mobile phone while driving. The passenger captured a photo of the driver’s reckless behaviour and shared it on social media. Taking cognisance of the post, traffic police personnel, led by ACP Hindu Singh Muwel, caught the driver and fined him Rs 3,000, advising him not to use a mobile phone while driving again.

The social media post mentioned, “They (the iBus drivers) have all the freedom, while the traffic police treat common people like criminals. I saw the iBus driver driving from Satya Sai to Industry House while talking on the phone in the same manner and even made a video.

The driver switched to using headphones from Industry House and continued driving while talking. It is possible that he had been on the phone in this manner even before reaching Satya Sai. What action will be taken against them?”

Read Also
Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'
article-image

Following this, the ACP told Free Press that he had received a photo from a vigilant citizen on social media showing the driver talking on a mobile phone while driving. Taking cognisance of the matter, they identified the bus driver through the registration number and fined him Rs 3,000. He also informed the Indore Municipal Corporation officials about the incident and advised them to train city bus drivers to follow traffic rules.

FPJ Shorts
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About Team India's Test Debutants In Perth
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About Team India's Test Debutants In Perth
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Indore's Meghdoot Chaupati Disappears For Eurasian Group

Indore's Meghdoot Chaupati Disappears For Eurasian Group

Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front

Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front

Not Red Carpet, But Madhya Pradesh Congress Conflict Is On Red Alert!

Not Red Carpet, But Madhya Pradesh Congress Conflict Is On Red Alert!