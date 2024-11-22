Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic which is one of the most vexed problems in the city is not only impacting the citizens but also bothering the guests coming from abroad. “Indore is a good and clean city but the city’s traffic is not so good and the city has traffic issues,” says Graham Claydon, who has come to the city under the International Rotary Friendship Programme from South Africa.

Eleven foreign guests from South Africa, Namibia and Angola Rotary International District 9350 said, “The food of the city is very amazing and they enjoyed it a lot,” while sharing their experiences about the city with the Free Press. Team leader Shan Bessman Simons from South Africa said, “the city is amazing. We have travelled to many cities in India but Indore looks cleaner comparatively.”

However, the guests showed concern over the traffic jams and traffic flow in the city. The foreign guests also visited a wedding function with the divisional president Anish Malik and enjoyed food there. They also appreciated the eye treatment facilities in the city and planned to take its details to their countries.

FP Photo

Along with four couples Graham and Jackie Claydon from South Africa, Peter and Judy Van Edwegen, Kim Crosby, Neil Harrison, Renard and Esmeralda Cloete from Namibia, Richard John and Crisida Cook visited Indore city of India Rotary District 3040. They will also visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Khajuraho and learn about the people, food, languages, customs and history of those regions.

Rotary public image chairman Ghanshyam Singh said that during their stay here, they visited Maheshwar, Choithram Netralaya, Lalbagh Palace, Chhatri and Rajwada along with divisional president Anish Malik, international service chair Rajan Baweja, divisional Rotary Friendship Exchange chair Madhuri Bharkatiya and other Rotarians.