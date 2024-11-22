 Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreImpressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

However, the guests showed concern over the traffic jams and traffic flow in the city. The foreign guests also visited a wedding function with the divisional president Anish Malik and enjoyed food there.

ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic which is one of the most vexed problems in the city is not only impacting the citizens but also bothering the guests coming from abroad. “Indore is a good and clean city but the city’s traffic is not so good and the city has traffic issues,” says Graham Claydon, who has come to the city under the International Rotary Friendship Programme from South Africa.

Eleven foreign guests from South Africa, Namibia and Angola Rotary International District 9350 said, “The food of the city is very amazing and they enjoyed it a lot,” while sharing their experiences about the city with the Free Press. Team leader Shan Bessman Simons from South Africa said, “the city is amazing. We have travelled to many cities in India but Indore looks cleaner comparatively.”

However, the guests showed concern over the traffic jams and traffic flow in the city. The foreign guests also visited a wedding function with the divisional president Anish Malik and enjoyed food there. They also appreciated the eye treatment facilities in the city and planned to take its details to their countries.

FP Photo

Read Also
Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front
article-image

Along with four couples Graham and Jackie Claydon from South Africa, Peter and Judy Van Edwegen, Kim Crosby, Neil Harrison, Renard and Esmeralda Cloete from Namibia, Richard John and Crisida Cook visited Indore city of India Rotary District 3040. They will also visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Khajuraho and learn about the people, food, languages, customs and history of those regions.

FPJ Shorts
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About Team India's Test Debutants In Perth
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About Team India's Test Debutants In Perth
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

Rotary public image chairman Ghanshyam Singh said that during their stay here, they visited Maheshwar, Choithram Netralaya,  Lalbagh Palace, Chhatri and Rajwada along with divisional president Anish Malik, international service chair Rajan Baweja, divisional Rotary Friendship Exchange chair Madhuri Bharkatiya and other Rotarians.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Drunkard Sets Electrician Afire After Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore: Drunkard Sets Electrician Afire After Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Indore's iBus Driver Fined For Talking On Phone While Driving

Indore's Meghdoot Chaupati Disappears For Eurasian Group

Indore's Meghdoot Chaupati Disappears For Eurasian Group

Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

Impressions Of Foreigners About Indore City: 'Food Awesome, Traffic Worrisome'

Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front

Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front