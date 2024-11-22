Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Singh, divisional commissioner, has instructed officials to set a model for the development of the Kanh and Saraswati River Development front. He said nodal officers should be appointed for the better coordination between the different departments for issues related to the development of Metropolitan city. Singh was addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

It was called to discuss the work to be done in relation to Metropolitan City and the efforts to be made for Kanh and Saraswati River Front Side Development. Collector Asheesh Singh, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Shivam Verma, IDA CEO Ramprakash Ahirwar, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh and other officers were present in the meeting.

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra also joined the meeting through VC. In the meeting, Singh directed that a meeting should be held with various departments regarding Metropolitan City. Necessary information should be collected department wise and a nodal officer should be appointed for this.

Shops built on either banks of the rivers are a major hurdle in the way of development of the Kanh and Sarawati River front development. These have to be removed, but IMC is still unable to remove them and clear the site. Along with the development of the river front, the cleaning of both the rivers and to make them perennial is also a challenge before the IMC.