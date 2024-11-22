 Indore: Make Model For Development Of Kanh & Sarawati River Front
Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh instructs officials in a meeting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Singh, divisional commissioner, has instructed officials to set a model for the development of the Kanh and Saraswati River Development front. He said nodal officers should be appointed for the better coordination between the different departments for issues related to the development of Metropolitan city. Singh was addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

It was called to discuss the work to be done in relation to Metropolitan City and the efforts to be made for Kanh and Saraswati River Front Side Development. Collector Asheesh Singh, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Shivam Verma, IDA CEO Ramprakash Ahirwar, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh and other officers were present in the meeting.

