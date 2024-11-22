 Indore: One Day Regional Defence MSME Conclave Held; State Players Interact With Defence Mfg Giants
HAL, BEL, Tata and other giants place demands in front of State MSMEs and start-ups. Opportunity for MSMEs to tap into the expanding defence sector manufacturing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore: One Day Regional Defence MSME Conclave Held; State Players Interact With Defence Mfg Giants | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The stalwarts of the defence equipments manufacturers like Tata, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and other players offered golden opportunities for the State to manufacture the items for them. On the other hand, the MSME units and startups of the State also showcased their dynamic products, innovative solutions and capabilities to cater to the needs of defence sector.

The one day Regional Defence MSME Conclave held at Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) on Thursday gave a platform to all stakeholder of the defence equipment manufacturing, including MSME, startups, defence equipment manufactures and defence production promoters. The conclave was organised jointly by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

The conclave served as a significant platform for empowering MSMEs to tap into the burgeoning opportunities within the defence sector. Throughout the day, attendees benefitted from insightful sessions that shed light on procurement processes, quality assurance, funding avenues, and upcoming opportunities in the defence business. The event also featured a dynamic product display, showcasing innovative solutions and capabilities offered by MSMEs & startups mostly from the state, to cater to the defence sector’s needs.

The conclave opened with an engaging session addressed by Mudita Mishra, DDG (I&F), Ministry of Defence, who shared the various schemes for purchase preference through MSME. On indigenisation, she gave an overview of Srijan portal which had more than 24,000 products available to be localised. RN Aparajit, joint controller, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), provided a comprehensive overview of the importance of stringent quality measures in defence manufacturing, underscoring the need for consistency and precision from the design stage to production.

Major OEMs including DPSU like AWEIL, AVNL BEL, HAL, L&T &Tata’s presented their requirements towards supply chain expansion layout the process and procedures to engage with MSME. A major attraction of the conclave was the B2B networking sessions, where MSMEs engaged directly with defence buyers and procurement officials. These interactions provided MSMEs with insights into the procurement processes of major defence players, helping them align their capabilities to meet the requirements of the sector.

The event also addressed funding challenges faced by MSMEs, with experts from financial institutions outlining various schemes and mechanisms available to support MSME growth in defence manufacturing. The Conclave reaffirmed the collective commitment of stakeholders to foster innovation, build capacity, and create a thriving defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. It is a testimony to the power of collaboration in enabling MSMEs to achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s defence preparedness.

