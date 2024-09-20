Indore's Govt Dental College Submits Compliance Report To DCI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, Government College of Dentistry, the state’s only government dental college, is required to submit compliance reports to Dental Council of India (DCI) for the third consecutive year on shortage of equipment, professor, bio-medical waste management certificate, and ethical committee registration for retaining six post graduate seats in three courses.

The college had received permission to start PG courses in prosthodontics and crown & bridge, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics, from the union ministry of health and family welfare two years ago and officials of DCI had inspected the college to assess whether to continue permission for the third 2025-2026 session.

During the executive committee meeting held recently, the DCI raised the issue of discrepancies in the college it found after an inspection of the peer committee in the first week of August.

After receiving reports of these inspectors, the DCI sought compliance reports from the college administration to decide whether to continue permission of seats. The lacunas found during inspection included shortage of deficiencies of one professor and two readers, inadequate faculty rooms, clinics, seminar room, dental chairs, poor condition of hostel, seven lecturers have only one faculty room of about 8x10 sq.ft, lack of bio-medical waste certificate not furnished, and the expired registration of ethical committee.

The peer teams of the Dental Council had also mentioned about lack of dental chairs and space for library as it is connected with the HoDs room without any partition. However, Dental College principal Dr Sandhya said problems have been addressed and the report will be submitted soon. “Our new buildings have been recently inaugurated and we have started shifting as well. We have adequate strength of professors and staff as per DCI requirement. I hope we will not face any problem in receiving approval for retaining seats,” Dr Jain added.