 Youth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreYouth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore

Youth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore

The accused attacked him after he was not compromising with them in an old fraud case which was registered by the complainant against the accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 07:25 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested the accused, who shot at a man outside a gymnasium in the Annapurna area on Thursday. His father was also arrested after his role was found in the case. Police said that the accused allegedly shot at the man as he was not compromising with his father in an old fraud case.

They are being questioned further.  Additional DCP (Zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that Avinash Sen, a resident of Vigyan Nagar area was shot at by a person, who was on a scooter outside a gymnasium on Wednesday morning.

Read Also
Man Shot At By Unidentified Person Outside Gymnasium In Indore
article-image

Two police teams were constituted to identify the accused. During the investigation, police found the role of the accused identified as Atharv Shukla, a resident of Sadar Bazar area. Police said that Atharv allegedly opened fire at Avinash over an old rivalry between Avinash and Atharv’s father Mitranand.

Avinash’s maternal uncle, who is a garment trader, met Mitranand in 2022. Mitranand and his brother had reportedly taken Rs 31 lakh from Avinash’s maternal uncle promising to give him 3 kilograms of gold. Mitranand had allegedly told the complainant that he could make gold using a chemical and had made some gold and the maternal uncle of Atharv had found it to be real. Then, he had given money to Mitranand and his brother to make three kilograms of gold.

FPJ Shorts
Jobs In Gujarat: Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Jobs In Gujarat: Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Dongri Man Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh By Instagram Reel Scam Promising Altered IELTS Scores
Mumbai: 37-Year-Old Dongri Man Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh By Instagram Reel Scam Promising Altered IELTS Scores
UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Today: Don't Forget To Carry THESE Things; Full Checklist Here!
UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Today: Don't Forget To Carry THESE Things; Full Checklist Here!
Bombay High Court: Government Must Provide Financial, Medical Aid, And Counseling To POCSO Victims
Bombay High Court: Government Must Provide Financial, Medical Aid, And Counseling To POCSO Victims

After not getting gold or money, Avinash lodged a complaint with the police on behalf of his maternal uncle. In this case, the accused wanted to reach a compromise with Avinash but Avinash wanted a sum of money for it and said so. The accused were unable to pay him the amount so Mitranand’s son attacked Avinash. Police said that Atharv and Mitranand were arrested and they are being questioned to gather more information pertaining to the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore

Youth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore

President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Encouraging Women In Higher Education To Achieve India's...

President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Encouraging Women In Higher Education To Achieve India's...

Make India Swachh, Swasth Aur Viksit, Says President Droupadi Murmu In Ujjain

Make India Swachh, Swasth Aur Viksit, Says President Droupadi Murmu In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Sit In Flowing Kudel River For 12 Hours In Protest, Demand Road Construction...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Sit In Flowing Kudel River For 12 Hours In Protest, Demand Road Construction...

Madhya Pradesh: Delayed Action Against Quacks Sparks Concern In Alirajpur's Nanpur Area

Madhya Pradesh: Delayed Action Against Quacks Sparks Concern In Alirajpur's Nanpur Area