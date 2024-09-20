Youth, Father Arrested For Shooting At Man Outside A Gymnasium In Indore

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested the accused, who shot at a man outside a gymnasium in the Annapurna area on Thursday. His father was also arrested after his role was found in the case. Police said that the accused allegedly shot at the man as he was not compromising with his father in an old fraud case.

They are being questioned further. Additional DCP (Zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that Avinash Sen, a resident of Vigyan Nagar area was shot at by a person, who was on a scooter outside a gymnasium on Wednesday morning.

Two police teams were constituted to identify the accused. During the investigation, police found the role of the accused identified as Atharv Shukla, a resident of Sadar Bazar area. Police said that Atharv allegedly opened fire at Avinash over an old rivalry between Avinash and Atharv’s father Mitranand.

Avinash’s maternal uncle, who is a garment trader, met Mitranand in 2022. Mitranand and his brother had reportedly taken Rs 31 lakh from Avinash’s maternal uncle promising to give him 3 kilograms of gold. Mitranand had allegedly told the complainant that he could make gold using a chemical and had made some gold and the maternal uncle of Atharv had found it to be real. Then, he had given money to Mitranand and his brother to make three kilograms of gold.

After not getting gold or money, Avinash lodged a complaint with the police on behalf of his maternal uncle. In this case, the accused wanted to reach a compromise with Avinash but Avinash wanted a sum of money for it and said so. The accused were unable to pay him the amount so Mitranand’s son attacked Avinash. Police said that Atharv and Mitranand were arrested and they are being questioned to gather more information pertaining to the case.