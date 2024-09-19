Man Shot At By Unidentified Person Outside Gymnasium In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot at by an unidentified person outside a gymnasium in the Annapurna area on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the bullet passed touching the skin of his neck. It is said that the man, who is a taxi driver, was having a dispute with his wife as well.

The police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. Additional DCP (Zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that the incident took place outside a gymnasium near Gopur Square around 8 am.

Read Also Two Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore

Avinash alias Pintu Sen of the area had come out of the gym when an unidentified man came there, fired a bullet from a pistol and fled. Avinash received a bullet injury near his neck and his condition is stated to be out of danger. He is undergoing treatment and the police are taking his statements to know about the accused.

A suspect was also recorded in the CCTV installed near the spot. Two police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash was having a dispute with his wife, who is staying separated from him for a few months.

Also, police came to know that Avinash had also stayed with a girl as live-in partner and he refused to marry her. The investigation is underway on all the aspects. Police said that they are very close to identifying the accused and he would be arrested soon. The incident also raised a question on police alertness before the visit of the President of India in the city.