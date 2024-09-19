 Man Shot At By Unidentified Person Outside Gymnasium In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot at by an unidentified person outside a gymnasium in the Annapurna area on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the bullet passed touching the skin of his neck. It is said that the man, who is a taxi driver, was having a dispute with his wife as well.

The police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. Additional DCP (Zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that the incident took place outside a gymnasium near Gopur Square around 8 am.

Also, police came to know that Avinash had also stayed with a girl as live-in partner and he refused to marry her. The investigation is underway on all the aspects. Police said that they are very close to identifying the accused and he would be arrested soon. The incident also raised a question on police alertness before the visit of the President of India in the city.

