 Two Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTwo Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore

Two Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore

On Wednesday, he was found hanging at his place in County Walk Colony.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two individuals ended their lives by hanging themselves at their places in separate incidents. In the first incident, a 22-year-old youth from Bihar hanged himself at his place in Kanadiya area on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Raut, a native of Bihar and living in County Walk Colony. He was a marketing executive in ELMEF Testing & Calibration Laboratories Pvt.Ltd. On Wednesday, he was found hanging at his place in County Walk Colony.

Read Also
MP Updates: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Likely To Be Next Chief Justice Of MP; Two Passengers Detained...
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

His family said that Muskan wanted to resign from the company, but the owner had took his mobile phone and was accusing him of misappropriating company funds, leading him to commit suicide. Kanadiya police station in-charge KP Yadav said that police are probing the case to know the reason behind the extreme decision and the statement of the family members are not recorded yet.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself following a dispute with his wife. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening under Azad Nagar police station limits when the deceased was alone at home.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Economist Ajit Ranade Moves Bombay HC Against Removal As VC Of Pune’s Gokhale Institute
Mumbai: Economist Ajit Ranade Moves Bombay HC Against Removal As VC Of Pune’s Gokhale Institute
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder: Special Court Rejects Plea To Re-Transfer Case
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder: Special Court Rejects Plea To Re-Transfer Case
UK Lab Calls For Action After NCDRC Ruling On Defective Johnson & Johnson Hip Implants Case
UK Lab Calls For Action After NCDRC Ruling On Defective Johnson & Johnson Hip Implants Case
US Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points, First Cut In 4 Years
US Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points, First Cut In 4 Years

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ramesh Solanki, a resident of Shanti Nagar. He took the drastic step under the influence of alcohol. Family members told police that a domestic dispute was going on at his house. In a fit of rage, Solanki had forced his wife and child out of the house. His son found him hanging when he broke the door which was locked from inside. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Hindu Citizens Detained At Indore Airport Over Visa Issue

Pakistani Hindu Citizens Detained At Indore Airport Over Visa Issue

Man Shot At By Unidentified Person Outside Gymnasium In Indore

Man Shot At By Unidentified Person Outside Gymnasium In Indore

Child Sleeping On Temple Platform Concerns People In Indore

Child Sleeping On Temple Platform Concerns People In Indore

IIM Indore Expands Global Horizons With Two New Partnerships

IIM Indore Expands Global Horizons With Two New Partnerships

Indore Municipal Corporation Takes Symbolic Possession Of Karbala Maidan After Court Ruling

Indore Municipal Corporation Takes Symbolic Possession Of Karbala Maidan After Court Ruling