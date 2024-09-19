Two Kill Selves In Separate Incidents In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two individuals ended their lives by hanging themselves at their places in separate incidents. In the first incident, a 22-year-old youth from Bihar hanged himself at his place in Kanadiya area on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Raut, a native of Bihar and living in County Walk Colony. He was a marketing executive in ELMEF Testing & Calibration Laboratories Pvt.Ltd. On Wednesday, he was found hanging at his place in County Walk Colony.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

His family said that Muskan wanted to resign from the company, but the owner had took his mobile phone and was accusing him of misappropriating company funds, leading him to commit suicide. Kanadiya police station in-charge KP Yadav said that police are probing the case to know the reason behind the extreme decision and the statement of the family members are not recorded yet.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself following a dispute with his wife. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening under Azad Nagar police station limits when the deceased was alone at home.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ramesh Solanki, a resident of Shanti Nagar. He took the drastic step under the influence of alcohol. Family members told police that a domestic dispute was going on at his house. In a fit of rage, Solanki had forced his wife and child out of the house. His son found him hanging when he broke the door which was locked from inside.