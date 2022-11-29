Indore: Dowry Prohibition Advisiory Board formed 

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the formation of a committee dedicated to prohibition of child marriage, Women and Child Development Department has now decided to form a committee for eradicating dowry system from the society.

The committee named “Dowry Prohibition Advisory Board” was formed on Tuesday under the aegis of collector Ilaya Raja in the collectorate where the team members will focus on new techniques and methods that should be applied to tackle the cases of dowry.

“The committee will not only focus on making people aware but will also conduct various sessions that will focus on teaching people about laws and moral ethics. It is observed that most of the cases registered under the Dowry Act were mostly received from the rural and tribal areas. The team aims to launch camps in the targeted areas.” said Ramnivas Budheliya, joint director of Women and Child Development Department.

According to the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department the board has been constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 8B of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, with Anjali Khatri as the chairperson. The committee includes Maya Kaul, Anupa Gokhale Meenakshi Kar, and Mahendra Pathak.

“The Government needs to understand that some of the misconceptions such as dowry are the system of beliefs that rural and tribal people follow. Conducting awareness campaigns and education camps are not going to change the ideology that these people follow. It needs time and dedication, one needs to get connected to each one of them in order to bring a change.” said, Padma Shri Janak Palta.

According to an official wishing anonymity, there is an increase in the number of dowry cases. Women helpline numbers prove beneficial for people to register their complaints.