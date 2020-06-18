Indorean gets ‘Chartered Architect’ title from UK

Bringing pride to the city, 25-year-old Karan Gandhi born in Indore, earned the title of ‘Chartered Architect’ in the Royal Institute of British Architects, London. He is among 12 such people in India, who have received this title.

He is now an ARB (UK Architects Registration Board) and RIBA Chartered Architect (Royal Institute of British Architects).

To earn the title, Karan had to clear multiple stages. “One of most challenging tasks was penning down 12,000 word case study on a British construction project, then other requirements included 24 months UK work experience, clearing 2-day written exam and interview,” Gandhi said.

He has been awarded double masters with distinction from Manchester School of Architecture and is currently working for a multidisciplinary firm. Prior to this, Gandhi worked in Tokyo earning experience and knowledge about the field.