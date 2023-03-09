Indore: Zestful Holi in city

FP Photo | PINTU NAMDEV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of colours was celebrated with zest in the city on Wednesday. Celebrating the colours in life, people relished special Holi dishes, smeared gulal and dry colours on other’s faces. Most people opted for eco-friendly Holi and did not use synthetic colour or sprayed water. Most families started the day with traditional sweets, chaats and delicious treats. People from different communities prepared sweets. Maharashtrians made sweet puran poli while Rajasthanis prepared lentil halwa. Sindhis made gheear and pragagri. Gujiyas were savoured by many.

Youths danced to the beats of hi-fi music and played with colours throughout the day. To make the most of the festival, many families hosted Holi parties. Most hotels offered Holi packages. “Truly, one can celebrate every season and treat it same, like life does. However, one should take care of skin,” said local resident Sarika Sharma. Shop owner Riya Kalwani said, “I love the festival as it brings our family together. Holi has always been our special festival.” “Despite all our problems, we all can enjoy colours of nature and fragrance of love, which is what this festival reminds us,” engineer Ashok Patil said.