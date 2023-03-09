e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Metro project work at fast pace

Indore: Metro project work at fast pace

There are 12,000 trees planted on the forest department's land nearby.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the priority corridor of the metro project is going on at a fast pace.  Preparations for laying the tracks, which had reached Indore from Raigarh, are also in the final stage.  The track is also almost ready by laying ballasts in the depot.  Officials said that welting of tracks was underway.  At the same time, huge heavy cranes have been installed to lift girders weighing about 40,000 tons, which have been procured from China.  

12,000 trees saved

Recently, MP Shankar Lalwani had discussed the matter with airport authorities and Metro Corporation. There are 12,000 trees planted on the forest department's land nearby. It was decided not to use the land as the airport has given consent to start work on its land. Collector Ilaiyaraaja T, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and officials of Metro Rail Corporation discussed it at the meeting held recently.  

