Indore: Collector, Divisional Commissioner played mud holi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Colours played with great enthusiasm st the residence of Collector of Indore district Dr. Ilayaraja T and Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Sharma on Wednesday. Both the IAS officers played mud Holi.First celebration was organised at the residence of Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. A large number of officers of the district Administration put colours to each other. Later Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Sharma reached there and joint the Holi festivity. On this occasion on the beats of dhole the officers performed dance together. Subsequently the holy celebration was organised at the bungalow of Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sharma, where specially arrangements were made for playing mud holi. At ground mud wad prepared and the officers put on the mud. Tap water through pipes were also thrown on each other's.